Dead body found at Nagarjuna's Telangana farmhouse, probe underway

In a shocking turn of event, a decomposed dead body of a male has been recovered from Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna’s farmhouse in village Papireddyguda in Telangana. The reports claim that the body recovered by the police officials is around six months old. The dead remains were found on late Wednesday night later which they were sent for the post-mortem examination on Thursday. The probe has been initiated.

The reports claim that the actor has bought the land of around 40 acres and visited this agricultural field in the first week of September. After being left unused for a long time, the Telugu actor asked farmworkers to check the farmhouse and get it ready for organic farm cultivation. When they reached the place, they observed a foul smell coming from an abandoned building later in which they saw skeletal remains of a dead body lying there.

As per reports in TOI, Cyberabad police commissioner VC Sajjanar, “The identity of the person is yet to be established. A case will be booked under relevant sections of law.”

