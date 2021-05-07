Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAVEENA TANDON COVID19: Raveena Tandon arranges oxygen cylinders, says 'Making a change for betterment of humanity'

The second wave of COVID19 has created panic, anxiety and stress among the people. As the cases are increases day by day, many celebrities are doing their bit to help people fight the tough times. They have been trying to raise awareness about dealing with the current crisis. Now, the Bollywood stars are also hopping in to help people in meeting the oxygen, hospital and injection demands. Recently, Raveena Tandon joined hands with a foundation to donate oxygen cylinders. The actress took to her social media and shared a photo with the cylinders as she urged her fans to join in to help in their own capacity.

Raveena shared an update on her Instagram handle in which she is seen with a volunteer of the Rudra Foundation and some oxygen cylinders that were transported to Delhi from Mumbai. The actress also had a post featuring the contact details of the foundation, where people can donate to help. Sharing the photos, Raveena wrote, "#godspeed @therudrafoundation."

In a further post, Raveena wrote "@therudrafoundation Making a change for the betterment of humanity, wildlife and the planet."

Many celebs have contributed to help people in need amid the COVID 19 crisis in India. Earlier, Sushmita Sen had arranged oxygen cylinders to help out amid the oxygen crisis in Delhi.

Meanwhile, actor Harshvardhan Rane sold his bike in exchange of three oxygen concentrators. The actor had put his yellow Royal Enfield on sale to get some money to help those facing oxygen problem due to the COVID19 pandemic. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Harshvardhan posted a picture of his bike and wrote, "Sold! Good news! Thanks to your swift help and prompt offers on Instagram. 3 oxygen concentrators have reached Hyderabad. Few more expected soon. Ps- I wouldn’t have been able to do without Instagram and your quick support."

Also Read: COVID19: Harshvardhan Rane arranges 3 oxygen concentrators after selling his bike, thanks fans for support

Several actors including Bhumi Pednekar, Sonu Sood, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and others are also doing their bit in raising awareness and helping people arrange the necessary resources for those battling COVID 19.