Tuesday, January 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Comedian Lilly Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Comedian Lilly Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Indo-Canadian comedian Lilly Singh posted a video in which she can be seen talking about how challenging it has become for her to battle COVID-19. However, she did not mention when she actually contracted the disease.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited by: India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: January 04, 2022 18:52 IST
Comedian Lilly Singh tests positive for COVID-19
Image Source : INSTA/LILLYSINGH

Comedian Lilly Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Just like many others, Indo-Canadian comedian Lilly Singh has also fallen prey to COVID-19. On Tuesday, Lilly took to Instagram and informed her followers about her diagnosis. She posted a video in which she can be seen talking about how challenging it has become for her to battle COVID-19, especially the symptom of fatigue caused by the deadly virus. 

"For anyone else who's had COVID-19 I need to know when does fatigue go away. For me the hardest part of this right now is the fatigue. If I get up to do anything in five minutes I feel like I have ran a full marathon," she said in the clip.

However, she did not mention when she actually contracted the disease. She even shared a picture of herself and a caption reading, "2022 just started and I already tested positive for COVID, got my period and saw two bugs in my house."

n another post, she wished her dog a happy birthday and stated that no amount of COVID-19 can stop her from being an "overbearing Desi mom."

Lilly rose to fame with her YouTube channel 'Superwoman'.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Year Ender 2021
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News