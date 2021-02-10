Wednesday, February 10, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Chahatt Khanna gears up to face the camera again after break

Chahatt Khanna gears up to face the camera again after break

Actress Chahatt Khanna, who was missing from the screen for a while now, says she is ready to take up acting projects once again.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: February 10, 2021 8:15 IST
Chahatt Khanna gears up to face the camera again after break
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHAHATTKHANNA

Chahatt Khanna gears up to face the camera again after break

Actress Chahatt Khanna, who was missing from the screen for a while now, says she is ready to take up acting projects once again.

The actress, who is known for her roles in television shows such as "Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan", "Bade Ache Lagte Hai" and "Qubool Hai", was last seen in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer "Prasthanam" in 2019. She took a break to focus on her family and business.

"I was involved with my kids and my online businesses and other ventures for some time. I gave it almost three years and currently they are in a good state. I am now signing some projects," she tells IANS.

Chahatt clarifies that the though to quit acting permanently was never on her mind.

"Some people thought that I don't want to be in front of the camera anymore. It's my first love. I have always enjoyed being in front of the camera. I am reading a lot of scripts these days and I want to concretise things soon. It's been a good time away from all the happenings as well. It's rekindled the hunger for great characters in me. So gunning for it now," she says.

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News