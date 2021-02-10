Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHAHATTKHANNA Chahatt Khanna gears up to face the camera again after break

Actress Chahatt Khanna, who was missing from the screen for a while now, says she is ready to take up acting projects once again.

The actress, who is known for her roles in television shows such as "Kumkum: Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan", "Bade Ache Lagte Hai" and "Qubool Hai", was last seen in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer "Prasthanam" in 2019. She took a break to focus on her family and business.

"I was involved with my kids and my online businesses and other ventures for some time. I gave it almost three years and currently they are in a good state. I am now signing some projects," she tells IANS.

Chahatt clarifies that the though to quit acting permanently was never on her mind.

"Some people thought that I don't want to be in front of the camera anymore. It's my first love. I have always enjoyed being in front of the camera. I am reading a lot of scripts these days and I want to concretise things soon. It's been a good time away from all the happenings as well. It's rekindled the hunger for great characters in me. So gunning for it now," she says.