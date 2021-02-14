Cardi B says 'men should spend more' on Valentine's Day, netizens disagree

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CARDIB Cardi B says 'men should spend more' on Valentine's Day, netizens diagree

American rapper-songwriter Cardi B, who never shies away from speaking her mind, recently came under fire after she said that in comparison to men, women should spend less on Valentine's Day gifts. The 28-year-old 'WAP' rapper took to her Twitter handle and wrote that she believes men should spend more on gifts for the holiday than women. She tweeted, "Yes! Men do deserve to get gift as well for Valentine's Day, but the gift have to be less expensive than the girls gift." Cardi added, "Soo if he buys you flowers you buy him grass."

Netizens were quick to respond to Cardi's tweet about Valentine's Day gifts and called out the star by slamming her on social media. However, Cardi stuck by her words in another series of messages posted after the earlier tweet.

Referencing the gifts exchanged between her and her husband Offset, she wrote "Ok so due to my Vday tweet men came on my twitter roasting me sayin 'but you bought your man a lambo' but remember...I got 550K ring on my left hand ,400k ring on my right, Thousands of dollars In Birkins ,soo much jewelry, a lambo truck and rollsRoyce truck ..so we even in gifts."

Giving a more apt example for men, Cardi continued, "So if ya don't like the flowers & grass comparisons let me give ya one that make men happy. If you buy her thousand dollars Louboutin heels, she should buy you a ps5 that's around USD 550."

Previously in September, Cardi filed for divorce from her husband and rapper Offset after three years of marriage. Their split came after accusations of Offset's infidelity resurfaced, but Cardi called off the divorce in October.

-With ANI inputs