BMC removes containment zone poster from Amitabh Bachchan's house Jalsa

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan tested positive for COVID19 on June 11th. It has been more than two weeks that he has been admitted to Nanavati Hospital. After Big B, along with son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya tested coronavirus positive, BMC declared their house Jalsa as a containment zone. Now, BMC has removed the poster after no new coronavirus positive cases came up in the actor's house. Located in Mumbai's Bandra, Big B's house falls under BMC's West ward. His other three bungalows-- Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa, were also declared containment zone by the BMC.

BMC removes poster declaring actor Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Jalsa as containment zone | via reporter Atul Singh pic.twitter.com/0PiPeROqY0 — IndiaTV ShowBiz (@IndiaTVShowbiz) July 26, 2020

Informing fans about his COVID19 results, Big B tweeted earlier, "I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested !"

T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..

All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested ! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 11, 2020

Even Abhishek Bachchan informed fans that he has tested COVID19 positive along with wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya. He said, "Yesterday, both my father and I tested positive for COVID-19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you."

In another tweet, Abhishek wrote, "Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers ??"

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Fans have been endlessly praying for the superstar's speedy recovery. In return, Big B has been keeping them updated about his health through social media posts. He has also shared several posts thanking them for their love. Recently, remembering the days when fans used to gather outside Jalsa to have a look at the superstar, Big B shared his heartfelt gratitude and said that his fans are his strength.

He tweeted, "The hands that you raise in love and support are my strength .. this I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system .. so help me God"

T 3604 - the hands that you raise in love and support are my strength .. this I shall never ever allow to vanish from my system .. so help me God ! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/RstlJBttsr — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 24, 2020

Earlier, on July 22, BMC had removed the poster declaring Rekha's house Sea Spring as a containment zone as well. Her house was sealed on July 12 after one of her security guards tested COVID19 positive.

