Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amitabh Bachchan's four bungalows sealed: All about Jalsa, Prateeksha, Janak and Vatsa

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed four bungalows of Amitabh Bachchan after the legendary actor and son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for coronavirus. In the latest development, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya have also tested Covid-19 positive. The news was confirmed by Maharashtra Minister of Public Health and Family Welfare, Rajesh Tope. "Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery," tweeted minister Tope on his official twitter handle, @rajeshtope11.

Notably, civic body officials carried out full fumigation and sanitisation of the premises and put a banner outside one of their bungalows Jalsa to define his residence as one of the hotspots in Mumbai.

All about Amitabh Bachchan's four bungalows

Jalsa: The iconic Jalsa, which is located in Juhu, was gifted to Amitabh Bachchan by director Ramesh Sippy as remuneration for acting in his movie, Satte Pe Satta. Jalsa is the current residence of the Bachchan family. It is believed to have a living area of 10,125 sq ft. The first movie shot in the premises of Jalsa was Anurag Kashyap's short film titled Murabba in Bombay Talkies. However, the interiors were not captured in the movie.

Prateeksha is the first house that Amitabh Bachchan bought. It is located just 1 km away from Jalsa. This bungalow holds a special place in Big B's heart as he had grown up in this house with his parents Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. In fact, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's marriage was also held in Prateeksha.

Janak is Amitabh Bachchan's office. The Bachchan family also use the gym at Janak on a regular basis.

Vatsa has been leased out to Citibank India.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage