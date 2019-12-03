Image Source : INSTAGRAM Bigg Boss 8's Dimpy Ganguly announces second pregnancy, flaunts baby bump (In Pics)

Dimpy Ganguly, best known for her stint as a contestant in Bigg Boss 8, has announced her second pregnancy on social media. She got married to Dubai-based businessman Rohit Roy in 2015 and the couple is in a happy space since then. Dimpy and Rohit, who welcomed their first child - a daughter named Reanna in June 2016, are now all set to be parents again.

Dimpy Ganguly took to her social media account recently and shared the good news with her fans and followers. In an emotional post, she announced her pregnancy with adorable pictures in which she is flaunting her baby bump.

Being a mother has been one of my biggest achievements and I wear it like a badge because I take my job very seriously. I am giving a shape to the future generation, and I feel responsible for it. My role as a nurturer has paid me back in ways I couldn't even imagine. Destiny has decided to bless me yet again and I couldn't have been more happi

Post her broken marriage with Rahul Mahajan, Dimpy Ganguly married Rohit in an intimate ceremony which was attended by close friends and family.

