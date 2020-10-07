Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jasmin Bhasin on opportunities in Bollywood for outsiders

Television actress Jasmin Bhasin, who is currently seen as a housemate in the 14th season of reality show Bigg Boss, says she never felt the Hindi film industry has been unfair to her. "I have never felt it (Bollywood) has been unfair because I got calls for good auditions and projects and I got work, too. I think it is an industry where the best who is suited for a role gets chosen. Everybody gets opportunities," Jasmin told IANS.

Jasmin rose to fame playing Teni Bhanushali in the show "Dil Se Dil Tak", and her contention contradicts what actress Hina Khan had said earlier. "Nepotism exists everywhere and it does exist in our industry, too. If you are a star and you want to launch your kid, it's absolutely okay. But, it is not fair when you don't give an equal chance to outsiders. TV actors hardly make it big in Bollywood, just because we don't get a fair chance. At least, give us a chance to prove ourselves," Hina had said.

Talking about Bigg Boss 14, the 30-year-old actor said she has been a huge fan of teh show and believes the show brings out different sides of the contestants' personality. “As actors we are often seen well-dressed and well-behaved in the public eye but we are humans at the end of the day. Like anyone else we also get angry, upset, frustrated, get mood swings. We are loving, caring too. All this doesn't make us a bad person."

The actor said she would be her real-self on "Bigg Boss" season 14 and is not conscious about her image getting “spoilt”. “I will never stoop low to do certain things on camera. I will react to situations the way I do in real life. I am not insecure or conscious that my image might get hampered. I don’t think one should think the image will get spoilt due to ‘Bigg Boss’. ”

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage