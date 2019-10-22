Image Source : TWITTER Bigg Boss 13: Evicted contestant Abu Malik feels Sidharth Shulka or Shehnaaz will win show

In Monday's episode, host and superstar Salman Khan announced that there would be no double elimination this week. Out of the three nominated contestants (Abu Malik, Paras Chhabra and Sidharth Dey), music composer and singer was voted out from the reality show. Now, that he is out of the BB 13 house, Abu Malik has opened up on his Bigg Boss journey. The musician also spoke about the housemates and said that Sidharth Shulka and Shehnaaz Kaur Gill have a high chance of winning the Bigg Boss 13 title.

There are multiple names and it also depends on who else will join the show. Sidharth Shukla, of course, is a strong contender. Also, I think Shehnaaz Gill can do good. Even Asim Riaz will go a long way but I don’t think he will be able to win", he was quoted as saying to Indian Express.

Speaking on the overall Bigg Boss journey, Abu Mali k said, "The show has been one of the most exciting and unpredictable experiences of my life. From meeting different people to dealing with conflicting egos and temperaments, the house has definitely taught me a lot about life and myself. I have discovered a different side to myself and I am leaving the house with a lot of positivity. I wish everyone the best of luck for their journey and will be rooting for them from the other side".

More Entertainment stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page