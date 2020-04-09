YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, TVF founder Arunabh Kumar start initiative for daily wagers

YouTubers like Bhuvan Bam and Prajakta Koli have started an initiative called #CreatorsforWorkers to pitch in with help.

Daily wage earners have been badly hit due to the COVID-19 lockdown, and Arunabh Kumar, founder of The Viral Fever (TVF), along with YouTubers like Bhuvan Bam and Prajakta Koli, has started an initiative called #CreatorsforWorkers to pitch in with help. New media entrepreneurs like Gurpreet Singh, Founder of One Digital, and other content creators will help the workers during this lockdown period and the fight after.

Talking about this initiative and why he felt it was necessary to be done for the daily wage earners, Arunabh said: "Everyone is doing their best to help those in need by providing monetary help or donating medical help and other necessities to the underprivileged. After working with local groups to help these workers, I realised that the workers, who are lifelines of India, need to be made aware of the pandemic in a more effective fashion.

"While all of us are sharing the message in English and Hindi, it's not reaching to these workers in their own local or regional language, and a lot is lost in translation. We saw it necessary that the information needs to reach them in their local language and dialect. That's the insight that I along with my Creator Friends believe in and want to reach out to them using WhatsApp, so that they understand the problem as over 70 crore Indians connected to workers are critical in fighting this war against corona and for that they need to have the information they can appreciate, which we have tried to spread amongst all," he added.

Bhuvan shared that it's an idea which can actually help the people who have no presence on social media. "Explaining to them the seriousness of the situation in their own language will hopefully make things better for their family and friends."

Prajakta said that the thousands of housemaids in Mumbai can understand the habits to fight corona in their local lingo much better and she believes the change has to begin at grassroots.

The initiative will include content creators who will shoot a video in their native language explaining all the instructions that need to be followed by everyone in this time of need.