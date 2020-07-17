Bhumi Pednekar on Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare going OTT: I am ok with any platform

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NETFLIX_IN Bhumi Pednekar talks about Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare going OTT

Bhumi Pednekar's upcoming film "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitaare" is heading for a digital release. The actress welcomes the decision and says she is okay with any platform being the vehicle of her creative expression. "As an artiste, I only look to entertain the audience every time I am on the screen and I am okay with any platform becoming the vehicle of my creative expression. In this day and age, producers will do what is needed and we must all support each other's decisions," Bhumi said.

She said that she feels her upcoming film will reach out to a much larger audience with the decision to release it on an OTT platform.

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, "Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare" also stars Konkona Sen Sharma.

Bhumi is a huge fan of Konkona's brilliance and Alankrita's sensitivity.

" 'Dolly Kitty…' is a very special film. Konkona as we know is a phenomenal person and actor, and Alankrita (Srivastava) is a very special director. (Producers) Balaji (Motion Pictures) as an institution has always supported content that has broken barriers. A very big reason why I am this fond of Ekta (Kapoor). So, for me, being a part of this film was a super enriching experience as an actor," she said.

"I have adored Konkona's work and it was simply mesmerising for me to see her perform. Our scenes together in the film are exciting and memorable. Alankrita is a very powerful voice in cinema today, she is strong, witty and humane. I'm fortunate that I got the opportunity to creatively collaborate with her. I have learnt a lot from her," Bhumi said.

The actress is hopeful that audiences worldwide will embrace this powerful film.

"Our film has been winning laurels at international film festivals. We've garnered such love and respect. I won awards at international platforms for the film and I'm sure it will be liked by audiences here as well. I'm looking forward to seeing how people react. It was refreshing to play a girl, fresh out of college, waiting to experience life.

Describing her character Kitty as "naive, sweet, ambitious and a survivor", she added: "The film is full of quirk and a pool of emotions. It has a different narrative and I am excited," she says.

Bhumi added that the film "celebrates womanhood, sisterhood and all the drama that comes in between with love and work".

"It very skilfully shows just how complex yet beautiful women are," she said.

