Bhansali Productions share moving tribute to Dilip Kumar as SRK's Devdas completes 19 years of its release

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ BHANSALI PRODUCTIONS 19 years of Devdas

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas starring Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit celebrates 19 years of its release today. Marking the occasion, Bhansali Productions' took to its verified social media handles to share a note paying tribute to the OG Devdas, Dilip Kumar. Along with a moving note, the team shared three posters. The first one features the veteran actor who passed away last week, the second one has SRK and the last one has the leading actors of the 2002 film.

"19 years ago this love saga was etched in our hearts and continues to linger with its eternal music, scintillating performances. Here’s an ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on… forever! #19YearsOfDevdas," the caption of the post read.

Madhuri too paid tribute to Dilip Kumar on film's anniversary. "Reminiscing some great and happy memories from the sets of Devdas. Even 19 years later it all feels so fresh! Thank you Sanjay for sharing these. Will Cherish these forever! Here’s our ode to #DilipKumar, just like #Devdas, you will continue to live on… forever! #19YearsOfDevdas," she wrote.

Devdas also marked the debut of singer Shreya Ghoshal. Sharing a grateful note for the cast of the film, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her parents, Shreya shared a heartfelt note on Instagram.

"19 years ago on this day I made my debut in Hindi Films in the iconic film #Devdas It’s still vivid in my memories the magical years of the making of the music. Always grateful to #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir for believing in that 16 year old girl.. And my parents for being there days and nights with me to make me into what I am today," she captioned the posters.