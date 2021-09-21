BB OTT winner Divya Agarwal shocked at Sidharth Shukla's sudden death, calls it 'numbing'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@DIVYAAGARWAL_OFFICIAL Divya Agarwal shocked at Sidharth Shukla's death

Divya Agarwal, who won Bigg Boss OTT, expressed her shock after learning about the sudden demise of actor Sidharth Shukla. The actress on Tuesday revealed that she learned about the news a few moments before her finale and she was heartbroken. Sharing a picture of Sidharth on her Twitter, Divya said, "Someone rightly said, “Those we love and lose are always connected by heartstrings into infinity." I heard about Sidharth Shukla’s heartbreaking news moments before my finale. It was shocking and so numbing."

She added, "His professional journey has taught me, inspired me and many others in the industry. A shining personality, loving son and a beautiful friend— thats Sidharth Shukla. Those we love don’t go away, they always live through our memories and conversations"

"Thank you for everything Sidharth. You were truly loved and will be missed, immensely. Rest in peace," Divya concluded.

Earlier, Bigg Boss OTT finalist and Bigg boss 15's first confirmed contestants Pratik Sehajpal also expressed his shock. "Got to know very late as was in the show. He inspires me so much because of what a strong and hardworking man he is. Somewhere I always had him in the back of my head when I was in the show. As much as I got to know him, He is a great man! HE STILL IS. Strong souls live forever. #foreversidhartshukla," he penned in a heartbreaking post..

After Sidharth Shukla's death, host Karan Johar paid a tribute to him during the 'Sunday Ka Vaar'. Karan said: "Sidharth Shukla, a face, a name that became an important part of all our lives. The favourite member of the Bigg Boss family, who was a friend to me and countless others from our industry, suddenly left us."

He added: "This is something we are all still finding hard to believe. It is like I am numb, I can't even believe it. Sid was a good son, a great friend and just an amazing guy to be around and be with. His positive vibe and his smile, that smile, won so many millions of hearts. You shall be missed, Sidharth Shukla. We will miss you."

Karan concluded by addressing the audience: "You and I, we all need great strength to carry on the show. But the show must go on."