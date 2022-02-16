Bappi Lahiri's childhood picture with Lata Mangeshkar goes viral after singer passes away at 69

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BAPPI LAHIRI Bappi Lahiri's childhood picture with Lata Mangeshkar

Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri passed away at the age of 69 in Mumbai's CritiCare Hospital. Soon after the demise of the legendary singer, a childhood pic of him with Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on February 8, went viral on social media. Bappi Lahiri had posted the throwback photo of India's nightingale on Instagram while mourning the demise of Mangeshkar. Dropping the priceless pic, he captioned it 'Maa.'

Bappi Lahiri was 69 when he breathed his last. He passed away due to Obstructive Sleep Apnea. The cremation of singer Bappi Lahiri will take place on Thursday morning at Pawan Hans Crematorium as the family is waiting for his musician-son Bappa Lahiri to return from the US, confirmed action director Mahendra Verma. At present, his mortal remains are at his Juhu house. RIP Bappi Lahiri: Last rites to be performed on Thursday after his son returns from US

Dr Deepak Namjoshi, who was treating the veteran musician told PTI "Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday (January 14). But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight."

Bappi Lahiri, widely known as the "Disco King" in India was born in Calcutta, West Bengal in 1952 into a family with a rich tradition in classical music. He began his career as a music director at the young age of 19. He gave some of the most popular songs including I am a Disco Dancer, Raat Baaki, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Pag Ghoongroo, Tamma Tamma, Yaad Aa Raha Hai, among many others.

