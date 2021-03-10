Badrinath Ki Dulhania turns 4: Alia Bhatt hints at another sequel with Varun Dhawan, director

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Badrinath Ki Dulhania turns 4

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan-starrer "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" on Wednesday turned four. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Alia shared a screenshot of a video chat she had with her co-star Varun Dhawan and director Shashank Khaitan. But, the twist is, she dropped a major hint that part three of the series is being planned. Isn't that exciting! Backed by Karan Johar, "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" is a sequel to Alia and Varun's 2014 film "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania". Both the movies fared well at the box office.

Sharing the screengrab, Alia wrote: "Here we are four years later secretly discussing part 3! Love you guys! Happy 4 years to us."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt hints at another sequel with Varun Dhawan, director

‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ narrates the story of Badri (Varun) who tries different methods to make ambitious girl Vaidehi (Alia) his Dulhania. Audience is mesmerised with the cute chemistry between Alia and Varun and the wonderful music of the film.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is basking in the praises after the teaser release of her much-anticipated movie 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. The teaser of the film was unveiled in February and got a rousing welcome. Through the enthralling video, viewers are introduced to the character of Alia as 'Gangu' the boss woman. Alia even thanked her fans for giving her so much love for the upcoming film.

It is based on the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai' written by S Hussain Zaidi, the film showcases the rise of a girl named Gangubai Kothewali, a brothel owner and matriarch from Kathiawad who had no choice but to embrace the ways of destiny and swing it in her favour.

Varun, on the other hand, completed shooting for his film Jug Jugg Jeeyo and is currently filming Bhediya with Kriti Sanon in Arunachal Pradesh. It is being directed by Amar Kaushik.