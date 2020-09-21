Monday, September 21, 2020
     
Ayushmann Khurrana takes to his Instagram handle to thank all his directors on World Gratitude Day for believing in him. 

New Delhi Published on: September 21, 2020 17:29 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana thanks all his directors on World Gratitude Day
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK

Ayushmann Khurrana thanks his directors o Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has carved his own road to stardom in the film industry, recently took to Instagram to wholeheartedly thank all the directors he has worked with for shaping his talent.

A youth icon, on World Gratitude Day, Ayushmann took to his social media handle to express how grateful he was to all the directors that he has worked with for shaping him as an artist and for making him find his voice through a heartwarming post. 

On #WorldGratitudeDay, just want to express how thankful I am to all my directors who believed in me! 💛

He wrote, "On #WorldGratitudeDay, just want to express how thankful I am to all my directors who believe in me!"

In a statement, Ayushmann said, "All the directors that I have been fortunate enough to work with, have shaped me as an artist. They have taught me incredibly important cinematic and life lessons through their work, their wisdom and their philosophy. I will forever be indebted to them."

The versatile star, who burst into the Bollywood scene with his brilliant debut in Vicky Donor released in 2012, credits these creative forces for instilling self-belief in him. "They have nurtured me, believed in me and showed immense confidence in me at times when I needed validation the most. My journey in cinema is special because of these talented human beings. On Gratitude Day, this is my humble thank you to all of them," says Ayushmann.

The star, who has delivered eight back to back hits, will soon start to shoot a progressive love story being directed by Abhishek Kapoor.

