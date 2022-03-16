Arshad Warsi calls Circuit 'a stupid role'; reveals he did Munna Bhai MBBS only for THIS actor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARSHAD WARSI In Munna Bhai MBBS Arshad Warsi played Sarkeshwar "Circuit" Sharma, sidekick of Sanjay Dutt's Murliprasad Sharma aka Munna Bhai.

Highlights Arshad Warsi was last seen in Durgamati

He played 'Circuit' in two movies Munna Bhai MBBS and Lage Raho Munna Bhai

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Bachchhan Paandey. The actor will be sharing screen space with superstar Akshay Kumar after 5 years. The duo was last seen together in Jolly LLB 2. As Arshad is on the promotion spree for Sajid Nadiadwala's film, he was seen reminiscing some of his old films and characters played by him. Recently in an interaction, he talked about his much-loved character 'Circuit' from the film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Surprisingly, the actor said that his character Circuit was 'stupid' and revealed that he only did the film because of Sanjay Dutt.

Arshad told Indian Express, "I did Munna Bhai because it was Sanju (Sanjay Dutt), otherwise even Raju (filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani) knows that it is it is a stupid role. It really is on paper, it was nothing."

In the 2003 film, Arshad played Sarkeshwar "Circuit" Sharma, the sidekick of Sanjay Dutt's Murliprasad Sharma aka Munna Bhai. The actor garnered recognition for his role and even received Filmfare Awards for Best Supporting Actor. Arshad revealed the name of an actor who even refused to play that role. Arshad said, "Even Makarand Deshpande had said no to Circuit!"

Sharing what things he keeps in mind while choosing a film, Arshad said, "I listen to any script purely as an audience member. Would I want to see what I am doing? It can be any genre, it could be anything, but it should be something the audience would like to watch. After listening to the story, it is your gut feeling that tells you if you want to do that film or not."

For the unversed, in Bachchhan Pandey, Akshay will be seen playing a role of a gangster, and Arshad Warsi as the friend of Kriti Sanon's character who is playing the role of a documentary filmmaker.

"Bachchhan Paandey" also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra and Prateik Babbar, among others, is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is also set to release in cinemas on 18th March.

