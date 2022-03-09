Akshay Kumar addresses alleged rift with Arshad Warsi after 5 years of Jolly LL.B. 2

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi will be seen sharing screen space in Bachchhan Paandey

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar broke his silence on the alleged rift with his 'Bachchhan Paandey' castmate Arshad Warsi, which was reported during the release of 'Jolly LL.B 2'. Putting the rumours to rest, he clarified that nothing of that sort happened between him and Arshad. The actor was speaking on the sidelines of a press event for 'Bachchhan Paandey', where he was present along with Warsi, Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, and the film's director Farhad Samji.

"Quite often it is reported in the media that I don't generally get along with the people I work with," Akshay Kumar added philosophically.

He recollected another incident from 'Sooryavanshi'. "Even during the making of 'Sooryavanshi', it was said that I had a huge showdown with Rohit (Shetty). The truth is that there's no basis to such reports," Akshay said.

"I always maintain cordial relations with whoever I collaborate professionally," the action star added. And then, when he called 'Jolly LL.B.' his film, Warsi quipped, "Ahem, my 'Jolly LL.B.'," before he went on to hug Akshay.

Earlier, during the interaction, Akshay released a social media filter. Users can make reels using the filter, which has the signature neckpieces, turban, and faux eye of Akshay's character.

In "Bachchhan Paandey", Akshay will be seen playing a role of a gangster, and Arshad Warsi as the friend of Kriti Sanon's character who is playing the role documentary filmmaker.

"Bachchhan Paandey" also featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Abhimanyu Singh, Sanjay Mishra and Prateik Babbar, among others, is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film is also set to release in cinemas on 18th March.

