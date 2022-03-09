Akshay Kumar calls Kapil Sharma 'bewafa' amid rumours of rift. Watch this viral video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AKSHAY KUMAR Akshay Kumar's Bachchhan Paandey will release in theatres on March 18th.

The Bollywood galore is abuzz with rumours of actor Akshay Kumar and comedian Kapil Sharma's ongoing rift. Putting an end to all these speculations Akshay Kumar recently shot with Kapil Sharma for his show The Kapil Sharma Show. Khiladi Kumar is on a promotion spree for his upcoming film 'Bachchhan Paandey.' After a long wait, the actor finally visited the sets of the comedy chat show along with co-stars Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandes and Arshad Warsi. On Wednesday (March 9), Akshay took to his Instagram handle and shared a quirky post promoting the latest released song of the film, Saare Bolo Bewafa. In the short clip shared by Akshay from the sets of the show, he can be seen calling Kapil Sharma 'Bewafa'. "Bewafa…yane dhokebaaz. Sabki life mein hota hai. Abhi meri life mein hai @kapilsharma . Aur aapki? Make a reel with #SaareBoloBewafa. Zor se bolo bewafa!!," he captioned the post.

For the unversed, there were rumours that Akshay Kumar will not be shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his film Bachchhan Paandey. However, these rumours of their reported rift were short-lived as Kapil clarified the “miscommunication” via his Twitter handle.

Kapil took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared, “Dear friends, I was reading all the news in media about me and Akshay paji, I have just spoken to paji and sorted all this. It was just a miscommunication. All is well and very soon we are meeting to shoot the Bachhan Pandey episode. He is my big brother and can never be annoyed with me thank you (sic)."

Directed by Farhad Samji, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is one of the most anticipated films of this year. The film's trailer and the recent songs have garnered an overwhelming response from the audience. The film enjoys an ensemble cast of Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ is all set to release in cinemas on 18th March, 2022.