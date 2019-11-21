Image Source : TWITTER Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia officially divorced after 21 years of marriage

After announcing their separation in 2018, Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia are now officially divorced. They have been granted a divorce by the Bandra family court under the Special Marriage Act. They had approached the court to dissolve their marriage by consent on April 30 this year. The couple was married for 21 years and have two daughters together - Mahikaa, aged 17, and Myra aged 14.

A report in Mumbai Mirror reveals that the couple didn’t talk about the court’s decision and the details of their divorce are not out yet except that their daughters Mahikaa and Myra will live with Mehr in their duplex in Bandra. The report further quotes an official from the Bandra family court revealing the terms and conditions that are to be followed by a couple before they are granted a divorce. Interfaith marriages are registered under the Special Marriage Act.

Earlier, the ex-couple issued a joint statement while annoucing their separation which stated that they have mutually taken a decision to go separate ways. The couple added, "After a 20 year long beautiful journey filled with love and beautiful memories, we would like to share, that all journeys have different paths and we feel that it is time for us to move on to different destinations henceforth.

Arjun Rampal is currently dating South African model Gabriella Demetriades. In July, Arjun and Gabriella welcomed a baby boy together and named him Arik Rampal.

Gabriella Demetriades participated in Miss Indian Premier League (IPL) Bollywood 2009 and was chosen as one of FHM's "100 Sexiest Women In The World" contenders. She gained fame for becoming "Miss IPL Bollywood" and represented the IPL team Deccan Chargers. She has also acted in a couple of films and music videos.

On the work front, Arjun Rampal was last seen in a web show titled The Final Call.

