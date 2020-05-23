Arjun Kapoor opens up on supporting Janhvi, Khushi after Sridevi's death: In that moment, I felt it right

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/JANHVISARAANANYA Arjun Kapoor opens up on supporting Janhvi, Khushi after Sridevi's death

After the untimely death of veteran actress Sridevi in February 2018, Boney Kapoor and his daughters Janhvi and Khushi were in shock. At that time, Boney Kapoor's children from his first marriage, actor Arjun Kapoor and his Anshula Kapoor became their pillars of strength and supported them to come out of it. Arjun accompanied his father to Dubai where Sridevi passed away and supported him during the final rites. Talking about the same, the actor opened up and said that he felt it was right at that moment.

Arjun Kapoor told Pinkvilla, "You don’t always connect to dots. I reacted to situations the way they happened in real time. Couple of years now today, it’s easier for people to assess. My mother taught me to be a good human being, to be as decent to other people as possible. In that moment, I felt it right to lend my support in whatever capacity I could and be there to start with for my father. It also meant that we got a chance to know Khushi and Janhvi. The maturity comes from the fact that I have seen life. If my life was shaken and uprooted at one point and if I can stabilise someone else’s to make sure they don’t go through the hell that I did"

Just like Janhvi, Arjun Kapoor has lost his mother Mona Shourie just before his Bollywood debut. The actor added, "I know that when something like this hits you, you need people around you. I didn’t have enough people when it happened to me. I wish I had someone sensible to guide me through it too. I hope I can part some wisdom and help Janhvi handle the bad days. I take tremendous pride in being my mother’s son. If I’m able to put the unfortunate part of my life to use to make someone else’s life better, I would always do that."

Later, Janhvi and Arjun appeared on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan and talked in detail about their relationship. While on the couch, Arjun also revealed that since he had been through that hard time, he wanted to be there for his step-sisters and support them. He said, "A moment changes everything, I have been through that moment, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy. I and Anshula did everything out of pure honesty because we knew that we would have needed somebody at that time."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Farrar opposite Parineeti Chopra. He also has an untitled film with Rakulpreet Singh. Talking about Janhvi Kapoor, she will be next seen in Sharan Sharma directorial Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She also has Roohi-Afza with Rajkummar Rao and Dostana 2 with Kartik Aaryan in the pipeline.

