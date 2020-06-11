Image Source : YOUTUBE Arjun Kapoor is Parineeti Chopra's first and favourite co-actor

The ever-bubbly and charming Parineeti Chopra interacted with her fans through a live session where she couldn't stop gushing about her co-actors. On being asked about her favorite co-actor, Parineeti said, "Ishaqzaade was the debut movie for both Arjun and I. Undoubtedly, he will always be my first and favourite actor. I also loved working with Ayushmann on the sets of Meri Pyaari Bindu where we bonded a lot on music. In fact, Sidharth too; he and I have been friends since Hasee Toh Phasee."

The actor also got candid about how she grew on the sets on Ishaqzaade. "When we were shooting for Ishaqzaade, my other movie Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl wasn't released yet. So I had not become an "official actor" by then. But as soon as it got released, I was nominated for so many debut nominations and I suddenly started feeling different going back to the sets of Ishaqzaade. It was a different kind of growing up."

On being asked about how is the lockdown phase treating her, Parineeti went on to say that "Those who know me well are aware that I don't like cooking, but in the lockdown period, I've learnt to cook a few dishes." A travel-freak, Parineeti has time and again expressed her love for exploring places and revealed that her fondest memories are the childhood trips she used to take with her family.

Chopra also revealed a fun anecdote from the sets of her last year's release, Kesari. "Akshay Sir loves playing online ludo. He used to play with money with all of us on the sets and he always used to tell me that tune aaj tak mujhe ek phooti kaudi bhi pay nahi kari hai". The Kesari actor even sung a few lines of the blockbuster song 'Teri Mitti' and 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahi' and called the latter to be the saddest song.

On the work front, Parineeti will next be seen opposite Arjun in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. Watch the trailer here:

