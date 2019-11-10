Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's cute pictures with a pup will make you want to squish your pet RN

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's pictures from Bhutan will make you want to squish your pet RN

Actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kolhi are couple goals. They no-doubtedly are one of the most genuine, loving people who have time and again made us believe in true love. The couple who got married almost 2 years ago in a dream wedding in Italy made the fans go crazy when they released the beautiful pictures from their wedding in December 2017.

The actress-cricketer duo who is currently vacationing in the Himalayan country of Bhutan, has been sharing adorable pictures from their getaway. Anushka Sharma took to Instagram today to share a few super cute pictures of the couple with little puppies.

The first in the series of images is of Anushka who is seen flaunting her infectious smile while holding a cute puppy dressed in warm fuzzy clothes. Virat is seen replicating the same pose with his infectious smile while holding the same puppy. Check out the pictures below:

Look at that pup. We can't decide who's cuter!

She captioned the images with a couple holding hands emoji.

Here are a few other images from the couple's trip:

We absolotely love them! Don't you?