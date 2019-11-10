Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's cute pictures with a pup will make you want to squish your pet RN

Actress Anushka Sharma and Indian cricket team captain Virat Kolhi are couple goals. They no-doubtedly are one of the most genuine, loving people who have time and again made us believe in true love. The couple who got married almost 2 years ago in a dream wedding in Italy made the fans go crazy when they released the beautiful pictures from their wedding in December 2017.
The actress-cricketer duo who is currently vacationing in the Himalayan country of Bhutan, has been sharing adorable pictures from their getaway. Anushka Sharma took to Instagram today to share a few super cute pictures of the couple with little puppies.
The first in the series of images is of Anushka who is seen flaunting her infectious smile while holding a cute puppy dressed in warm fuzzy clothes. Virat is seen replicating the same pose with his infectious smile while holding the same puppy. Check out the pictures below:
Look at that pup. We can't decide who's cuter!
She captioned the images with a couple holding hands emoji.
Here are a few other images from the couple's trip:
This one is my blessing . My friend , My confidante , My one true love . I hope you find the light guiding your path always and may you choose to do the right thing every time . Your compassion is what makes you a good leader and i pray that you always have that in abundance . Happy Birthday my love ❤️🙏✨
Today , during our 8.5 km uphill trek we stopped by a small village on a mountain to pet and feed a baby calf who was born just 4 months ago . While we did that the owner of the house asked us if we were tired and wanted to have a cup of tea ? So we went in to the home of this beautiful and warm family who had absolutely no idea who we were and yet they treated us with such warmth and love . We spent some time with them chatting and drinking tea and the whole time they just know us as two tired trekkers ! Whoever knows virat and me very closely, know that both of us live for such moments of genuine , simple & pure human connection . It fills us with such joy and peace knowing that they just wanted to be kind to two random foreigners ( plus our guide ) without seeking anything in return. If this is not the true meaning of life then i dont know what is . A memory we will cherish forever 🙏💜✨
We absolotely love them! Don't you?