Anushka Sharma shares 'random photos' from Ageas Bowl

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is currently in Southampton, England with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli as he gears up for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand. Ahead of the match, the actress treated her fans with some "random photos" from the Ageas Bowl, the venue of the WTC finals. She took to Instagram to share a series of black-and-white pictures, "A 'take random photos and think of a quirky caption kind of post'," she captioned her pictures.

In the pictures, Anushka Sharma is seen wearing a baggy shirt, paired with cropped denim and white sneakers. She tied her hair into a bun.

Soon after the post, fans bombarded the Rab Ne Bna Jodi actress with compliments. A fan wrote, "Cute" Another said, "Pretty you." A third commented, "Queen of King."

Earlier in the day, Kohli also shared team pictures from the ground, featuring the 15-member squad for the final as well as head coach Ravi Shastri and the rest of the staff.

Earlier also Anushka shared some happy pictures from Southampton, England.

In the picture, Anushka is seen posing in what appears to be the balcony of her room which is close to the cricket stadium. She's wearing a comfy sweatshirt over joggers as she smiles ear to ear. For the caption, Anushka wrote, "Don’t bring work home isn’t going to be applicable for Virat for sometime. #QuarantineAtTheStadium."

Virat and Anushka have been gaining praise from all corners for helping to raise funds for a noble cause. The couple has saved the life of a child by collecting Rs 16 crore. A child named Ayaansh Gupta had a disease called SMA (spinal muscular atrophy). A very expensive medicine was needed for the treatment of Ayaansh, which is worth about Rs 16 crores. To raise funds for the treatment, his parents created a Twitter account under the name 'AyaanshFightsSMA'.