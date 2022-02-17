‘About time this is normalised': Anushka Sharma lauds Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal for taking paternity leave

Follow us on Image Source : IG/ANUSHKA SHARMA,PARAG_AGARWAL_OFFICIAL Anushka Sharma on Parag Agarwal's paternity leave

Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter on 11 January 2021

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who is known to voice her opinion on matters of public interest on Thursday (February 17), took to Instagram stories and lauded Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal for taking paternity leave. Parag Agarwal who is set to welcome his second child is reportedly taking a few days off to give time to his child. The actress extended her support and hailed Parag's decision amidst the stigma behind men taking leaves from their work to take care of their newborns.

Sharing a screenshot of the news article about Parag's paternity leave, she wrote, "About time this is normalised"

Anushka also posted a throwback picture of herself from her pregnancy days and shared how she had enough time to enjoy two cups of coffee. In the picture, Anushka can be seen sitting with her two cups of espresso coffee placed in front of her on the table as she is enjoying the sunlight and scrolling through her phone.

Anushka wrote, "#throwback to the time I could drink not one but two cups of ‘hot’ coffee in peace and then even scroll my phone maybe! #ifyouknowyouknow:

For the unversed, Anushka Sharma's husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli was massively trolled for taking a paternity leave during the time when their daughter Vamika was born. In January 2021, Virat had come back to India after the first Test match against Australia to be with his wife and newborn baby.

Addressing his paternity leave, Kohli had told Steve Smith at the time, "As committed as you are to play for your country this is a very, very special moment in life that you want to be there for at any cost. It’s a blessed time and we’re very excited."