'Our world shattered...' Anshula Kapoor pens emotional note for mom Mona; drops UNSEEN childhood pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANSHULA KAPOOR Childhood picture of Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor along with their mother Mona Kapoor

Highlights Anshula Kapoor remembers mommy Mona Kapoor on her death anniversary

Anshula shared a throwback pic from her childhood days and penned an emotional note

Arjun Kapoor and her sister Anshula lost their mother Mona Kapoor 10 years ago. On the death anniversary of her mother on Friday (March 25), Anshula took to Instagram and penned a heartbreaking note opening up about the vacuum that has been created in her life after her mom's demise. She wrote, "Today is one of those days when I really don't want to get out of bed. I miss this. I miss us. I miss the everyday mundane things we did together. I miss us being together. I miss sitting cross legged on your bed, eating dinner and watching TV. I miss talking your ears off non stop for hours. I miss waiting for you to come home from work so that we could talk about our days and just be."

Talking about the mother-daughter duo's special moment, she further added, "I miss you telling bhai and me to stop arguing. I miss eating Natural's ice cream with you. I miss you reminding me to wear sunscreen. I miss laughing at lame jokes with you. I miss dreaming dreams with you. I miss feeling your love surround me like a blanket - its how I felt whenever you smiled at me. I miss how safe and loved I felt with you next to me. I miss your voice, I miss your hugs, I miss your hand on my head, your fingers running through my hair." ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor calls first three months of pregnancy period 'tough': Nobody tells you how hard it is

"You were my person even before I could understand the true meaning of what that meant. 10 years ago today, our world as we knew it shattered and ceased to exist.10 years ago today, I held your hand for the last time. I miss you Ma. Can you feel me missing you?" she concluded the post.

Alongside the heartbreaking note, Anshula shared an old, unseen photograph, in which she can be seen sitting on a bed with her mother. A plate full of food has been kept in front of them and Arjun is busy doing something on the floor. Take a look:

Soon after Anshula shared the post, celebs like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Sonam Kapoor, Athiya Shetty, and other celebs dropped hearts in the comment section. Reacting to the post, Anshula's cousin and actor Sonam Kapoor commented, "Lots of love ansh. You're amazing."

For the unversed, Mona Kapoor, the first wife of producer Boney Kapoor, died of cancer on March 25, 2012.

The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher drops heartbreaking picture of 'Pushkar Nath Pandit and his world'