The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher drops heartbreaking picture of 'Pushkar Nath Pandit and his world'

Vivek Agnihotri directorial, The Kashmir Files, gathered unprecedented response from all corners of the nation. The film which was released on March 11 is strongly ruling the box office. Featuring Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty and Pallavi Joshi in the lead, the movie sheds light on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990. Kher, who essayed Pushkar Nath Pandit in the film was even compared to Joker actor Heath Ledger for his outstanding performance. Now, the veteran actor took to his social media and dropped a heartbreaking photograph from his starrer.

Taking to his Instagram, Anupam Kher shared the family photo of his character 'Pushkar Nath' from the film. The picture featured him along with Sharda, Shiv and Krishna as shown in the film. Posting the photo, he wrote, "#PushkarNathPandit and his world. #TheKashmirFiles #Sharda #Shiv #Krishna. The actor also added a broken heart with the picture. ALSO READ: The Kashmir Files: Lata Mangeshkar promised to sing for Anupam Kher starrer? Vivek Agnihotri says...

Meanwhile, 'The Kashmir Files' is enjoying its glorious run at the box office. On Tuesday, the film witnessed its first major drop in collections. However, the figure is still great, but less when compared with its own standards. It earned Rs 10.25 crore as per Box Office India taking the total collections in 12 days to Rs 190.10 crore. The second week collections will be over Rs 100 crore, in the range of Rs 105-110 crore, which is 10-15 percent up from its first week collections of Rs 97 crore. Now, the movie will surpass Rs 200 crore benchmark by Thursday.

Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Zee Studios, 'The Kashmir Files' depicts the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus from Kashmir following systematic killings of people from the community by Pakistan-backed terrorists. Anupam Kher plays the lead in the film. Also starring Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar and Mrinal Kulkarni, the film has been declared tax-free in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Haryana and Uttarakhand.