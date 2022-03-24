Sonam Kapoor calls first three months of pregnancy period 'tough': Nobody tells you how hard it is

Follow us on Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja. She announced the pregnancy news on her verified Instagram account, flaunting her baby bump. Sonam, who has often talked about female empowerment and fashion choices, recently opened up about her pregnancy journey. The actress revealed that pregnancy has pushed her on being healthy. Also, she expressed that her first trimester of pregnancy has not been easy.

In a recent conversation with Vogue India, Sonam shared "If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own."

Talking about her pregnancy journey so far, the actress claimed "It's been tough—nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is." She added said that the reason behind motherhood is to become better versions of oneself and she is looking forward to that evolution. Sonam Kapoor makes FIRST public appearance since pregnancy announcement with Anand Ahuja

On March 21, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram and stunned everyone with a series of beautiful pictures flaunting her baby bump. Sharing them, Sonam wrote, "Four hands. To raise you the very best we can. Two hearts. That will beat in unison with yours, every step of the way. One family. Who will shower you with love and support. We can’t wait to welcome you. (red heart emojis) #everydayphenomenal #comingthisfall2022".

In the photos, Sonam was seen sharing a hearty moment with Anand as they place their hands on her baby bump. For the announcement pictures, the couple is seen posing while sitting on a couch. Sonam wearing a black monokini rests her head on Anand's lap. Take a look

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in The Zoya Factor and Ak vs Ak. Next, she will be seen in the role of a visually-handicapped person in the upcoming thriller, produced by Sujoy Ghosh. The action-thriller revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. The cast also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey. The film is based on a South-Korean film of the same name that was released in 2011.