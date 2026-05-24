Mumbai weather report: Will rain play spoilsport in MI vs RR IPL 2026 match at Wankhede?

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians will host Rajasthan Royals in what stands as the most crucial match for the IPL 2026 playoffs scenario on Sunday, May 24. MI were among the early teams to have been eliminated from the race for the playoffs; however, their afternoon game against RR is of huge importance in deciding the final place for the knockouts.

RR are very much alive and have their fate in their own hands despite Punjab Kings' win over the Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. A win will take them through to the playoffs, despite whatever Kolkata Knight Riders do in the last match of the league stage against the Delhi Capitals later in the day.

However, a loss will eliminate the 2008 champions from reckoning with the final spot going down in the last match. RR would also hope for the weather to stay away, as a draw would hamper their progress too.

Mumbai weather forecast for May 24

In not-so-great news, morning and afternoon in Mumbai have rain forecasts for May 24, the matchday. According to Google weather, there are 10% chances of precipitation at around 11 AM before they go down to 0% at 2 PM. The rain chances pick up at 35% chances at around 3 PM and stay put till 8 PM. The probability goes down to 5% after 8 PM. The temperature is expected to hover in the early 30s.

Meanwhile, several parts of the city witnessed showers early in the morning as they brought relief to the citizens and tensions for the RR fans. The visuals show wind and rain combining to give the residents relief in Mumbai.

According to Accuweather, the chances of precipitation are at 20% at 11 AM, which go down to 13% at 12 noon. However, as per Accuweather, there is no forecast of precipitation after that, as it is expected to stay partly to mostly sunny in Mumbai.

IPL 2026 playoffs qualification scenario

Three teams are still in the hunt for the one last remaining spot in the points table. PBKS' win over LSG has pushed them to the fourth spot with 15 points. They will qualify if RR lose to MI and KKR do not win by a big margin against DC in the night. In case RR's clash against MI is washed out, the Royals will be eliminated, and KKR and PBKS will be in a battle for the playoff spot.

KKR will qualify if RR lose or share a point and they win by a big margin against DC. RR will qualify if they win their game.

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