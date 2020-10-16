Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANIL KAPOOR Anil Kapoor reveals recovering from Achilles Tendinitis without surgery

In his latest post, Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, who suffered from Achilles Tendinitis for over 10 years, revealed that he recovered from the injury without any surgery with the help of Dr Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt, a German renowned sports doctor. In his post, Anil Kapoor, 63, shared that Dr Muller was his biggest saviour. "I had been suffering from an Achilles' tendon issue for over 10 years.... Doctors around the world had told me that surgery was my only option...Dr Muller, through a series of rejuvenating treatments took me from limping to walking to running to finally skipping...without any surgery," Anil Kapoor shared on his Instagram account with a few pictures of him, skipping with the rope.

He also uploaded a photo of him with Dr Muller. The post garnered around 50K likes and the fans poured their love and support for the actor through the comments like: "You're a true inspiration sir lots of Loves...", "Ohh man u r indian captain america", "God bless you with good health and "Man with the power- Jhakaas stay safe and be fit :)"

Users and Fans even ask the actor to share the address of the Dr Muller, so that they can visit him, when required. "Sir can u please share address of doctor," commented a user.

Thanking the Doctor, a fan wrote, "Excellent. Thanks to Dr. Muller."

"Your attitude towards sports, fitness and wellness is a source of inspiration to me," said an Instagram user.

Doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt and his staff have left German champions Bayern Munich, claiming he was left to shoulder the blame for a raft of injuries to star players.

