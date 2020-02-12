Angad Bedi undergoes knee surgery, shares video from hospital 

Actor Angad Bedi, who got injured while shooting for an action sequence for his upcoming web show "MumBhai" a while ago, recently underwent a knee surgery at a hospital in Mumbai. And before undergoing the surgery, his wife Neha Dhupia captured a video in which she can be seen cheering up Angad.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Angad wrote: "That's me minutes before going in for a knee surgery... I think my nerves got me talking too much... captured by my wifey (also pls note she has no clue which knee is injured) but I still love her too much ... stay tuned for more ... will keep u posted with more videos if I'm not dying in pain ... #AngadsKneedy #Vlog1."
View this post on Instagram
That’s me minutes before going in for a knee surgery... I think my nerves got me talking too much... captured by my wifey ( also pls note she has no clue which knee is injured 🤪🙈) but I still love her too much ... stay tuned for more ... will keep u posted with more videoes if I’m not dying in pain 😤😎 ... #AngadsKneedy #Vlog1
In the video, Neha is also seen taking down orders for Angad's meals.
"I have been starving for almost 8 hours," Angad said.
To which Neha added: "This is the longest you've gone without a meal."
Apart from "MumBhai", Angad will also be seen in "Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl".
More Bollywood stories and picture galleries
For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page