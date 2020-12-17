And I'm back again: Urmila Matondkar's hacked Instagram account restored, few posts still missing

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Urmila Matondkar

The official Instagram handle of Bollywood actress and Shiv Sena leader Urmila Matondkar has been restored on Thursday, a day after it was hacked. She had filed an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police after her account was hacked. Now, Urmila took to her gram to thank the platform and Mumbai Police for their quick action in restoring it. However, the actress complained that a few of her posts are still missing.

"And I'm back again. Thank you @instagram and @mumbaipolice for all your cooperation in retrieving my account even though few of my posts are missing. Lots of love to all my #instafamily," Urmila wrote.

Urmila's Instagram account was hacked on Wednesday. Informing about the same, the actress had tweeted: "My Instagram account has been hacked. @instagram First they DM you n ask to follow a few steps n verify the account n it then it gets hacked..really..!!??? #notdone."

My Instagram account has been hacked 🤦‍♀️🤷‍♀️@instagram

First they DM you n ask to follow a few steps n verify the account n it then it gets hacked..really..!!???#notdone 👎🏻👎🏻 — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 16, 2020

In another tweet, she added that she had met with DCP Rashmi Karandikar of the Cyber Crime cell who enlightened her on the issue. She also posted a photo of them together.

"Cyber crimes is not something that women should take lightly..as I went to file FIR on my @instagram ac hacking met this dynamic DCP #cybercrime @MumbaiPolice Smt. Rashmi Karandikar who enlightened me lot more on the issue. Will surely be working on it in future," Urmila wrote.

“Cyber crimes” is not something that women should take lightly..as I went to file FIR on my @instagram ac hacking met this dynamic DCP #cybercrime @MumbaiPolice Smt. Rashmi Karandikar who enlightened me lot more on the issue. Will surely be working on it in future. @MahaCyber1 pic.twitter.com/0cSKaoeONX — Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) December 16, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress appeared to have fallen victim to a phishing scam where cybercriminals send Instagram users direct messages that appear legitimate.

The hackers pretend to be from the social media platform's help center and claim that a copyright violation has been filed against the account owner. They then ask the user to click on a link to verify their profile or risk having their account deleted.