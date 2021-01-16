Ananya Panday: 'Khaali Peeli' gave me a character that resonates with me

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY Ananya Panday's Khaali Peeli

Actress Ananya Panday says her 2020 release Khaali Peeli gave her an experience that she will cherish for life. The Maqbool khan action comedy stars Ananya alongside Ishaan Khatter as protagonists Blackie and Pooja. Ananya said that 'Khaali Peeli' gave her a character that resonates with her on a personal level.

"‘Khaali Peeli' gave me a character that resonates with me on a personal level. Pooja is carefree, funny, and independent as she fends for herself and alters the world she wishes to live in. I'd like to believe I see a little of me in her," Ananya said.

"None of this would have been possible without Maqbool sir and the entire cast and crew. Ishaan has an infectious energy that made the filming experience really fun and was the perfect Blackie to my Pooja -- couldn't have asked for a better co-passenger for this ride!" she added.

"Moreover, the film gave me a mad experience that I'm definitely going to cherish my whole life. I'm looking forward to the World Television Premiere of ‘Khaali Peeli', hoping to share this crazy ride with more and more people," she said.

The film also features Jaideep Ahlawat, Satish Kaushik, Swanand Kirkire and Anup Soni, and will air on Zee Cinema on January 24.

See movie's trailer here: