Rebel SP MLAs Rakesh Pratap Singh, Abhay Singh, Vinod Chaturvedi join BJP in big jolt to Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow:

The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has faced a major setback as three rebel SP MLAs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (October 14). The three rebel MPs are Rakesh Pratap Singh (Gauriganj), Abhay Singh (Gosainganj), and Vinod Chaturvedi (Kalpi). Rakesh Pratap Singh represents the Gauriganj Assembly constituency in Amethi, Abhay Singh represents Gosainganj in Ayodhya, and Vinod Chaturvedi is the MLA from the Kalpi Assembly constituency in Jalaun. These MLAs won the 2022 elections on SP tickets but voted for the BJP candidate in the 2024 Rajya Sabha elections.

Who is Rakesh Pratap Singh?

Rakesh Pratap Singh won the Gauriganj Assembly seat three consecutive times in 2012, 2017 and 2022 on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket. In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, he defeated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Chandra Prakash Mishra Matiyari by 6,963 votes. However, he rebelled against the SP in the Rajya Sabha elections of 2024 and voted for the BJP.

Singh, in a post on X, said, "The day of October 14, 2026, is the most significant and emotional day of my political life. For me, it is not merely an opportunity to take membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party but a priceless day to embark on a new political journey in defense of Sanatan, aligned with my faith, my values, and my principles."

Who is Abhay Singh?

Abhay Singh, MLA from the Gosaiganj constituency in Ayodhya district, is also a prominent leader of the Samajwadi Party. His name has previously been in the headlines for his differences with the party leadership and political rhetoric. Abhay Singh won the Gosainganj Assembly seat twice, in 2012 and 2022, on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket. He lost the seat to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Indra Pratap alias Khabbu Tiwari in the 2017 Assembly election. In 2022, Singh defeated BJP candidate Aarti Tiwari by 13,079 votes.

Know about Vinod Chaturvedi

Vinod Chaturvedi, MLA from the Kalpi assembly seat in Jalaun district, has joined the BJP today. He won the Kalpi Assembly seat in 2022 on a Samajwadi Party (SP) ticket by defeating NISHAD party candidate Chhote Singh by 2,816 votes. Before representing the Kalpi constituency, Chaturvedi represented the Orai Assembly constituency in the Jalaun district of Uttar Pradesh. He was elected from the Orai seat in the 2007 Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly election as a candidate of the Indian National Congress (INC).

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