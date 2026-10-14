Air India flight AI-2030 makes emergency landing in Jaipur after hijack alert, pilot denies triggering code

Jaipur:

Panic gripped an Air India flight from Frankfurt to Delhi on Wednesday after the pilot accidentally transmitted a hijack alert, triggering a security scare and a heightened response from authorities as the plane was diverted to Jaipur Airport, where it made an emergency landing for further protocol. The flight AI-2030 was en route from Frankfurt to Delhi in the morning when the Ahmedabad ATC received a 'Squawk-7500' alert for a few seconds that immediately alerted security agencies. The alert prompted the aircraft's diversion to Jaipur airport, where it was moved to the isolation bay after the emergency landing at around 9:45 am.

However, the pilot has reportedly disputed the claims, stressing that he did not mistakenly triggered the alert.

According to police sources, the hijack alert was issued after the pilot accidentally pressed the button that transmits the Squawk-7500 alert. In the aviation sector, Squawk-7500 is used to signal a hijacking or an instance of unlawful seizure of the aircraft. Aircraft are placed in the isolation bay during security-related emergencies to allow security agencies to inspect them and to keep them separated from other aircraft.

Pilot denies issuing hijack alert

During preliminary questioning, the possibility of the code being triggered accidentally emerged. However, the pilot denied generating the code and reportedly flagged a technical issue with the aircraft.

Aircraft maintenance engineers were subsequently called in to examine the plane. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has launched an investigation is expected to establish how the hijack alert was activated and who or what triggered the Squawk 7500 code.

Passengers were later deboarded from the aircraft and taken to the arrival hall, where they underwent the boarding process again after due security checks. After the reboarding process is completed, the passengers are likely to depart for Delhi on the same flight.

What is Squawk 7500?

"Squawk 7500" is the international transponder code, which means that the aircraft is experiencing unlawful interference - hijacking or a forced takeover. The codes use digits from 0 to 7, and it acts like a identification number for the aircraft on ATC systems.

Air India extends cancellation of Riyadh flights

Air India Express and Air India have extended the cancellation of flights to and from Riyadh amid the evolving situation in Saudi Arabia, officials said on Saturday. While Air India Express has cancelled the services till October 14, Air India has cancelled the flights till October 15, the officials said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Both airlines on Thursday announced cancelling Riyadh flights till October 10. The officials said the airlines are closely monitoring the situation and assessing the development in the region. Air India Express and Air India are offering full refunds on cancellation to affected passengers. One of the officials said Air India Express is also providing free rescheduling for the passengers.

Air India Express operates 16 weekly flights to Riyadh from four Indian cities -- Bengaluru, Kochi, Kannur, and Kozhikode. Air India operates seven weekly flights to Riyadh from Delhi and Mumbai. On Friday, Akasa Air said it was cancelling Riyadh flights till October 11.

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