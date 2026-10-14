Foreign network, crypto payments under probe after Kerala man held for arson near Kochi synagogue

An arson incident at the Synagogue in Kerala's Kochi has taken a potentially serious turn, with the police probing links to a foreign network that may have been behind the attack. Police have recovered the accused's conversations with an unidentified handler, references to other potential targets and indications of cryptocurrency payments from the mobile phone of the 32-year-old who has now been arrested.

Arson at Paradesi Synagogue

The accused, Ebin B Paul, a native of Puthencruz, allegedly reached Blossom Nursery near the synagogue on Market Road at around 2.30 am on Monday, poured petrol and set the outer premises on fire. According to police, he also recorded a video of the incident on his mobile phone before fleeing the scene. The entire act was caught on CCTV.

Given the sensitivity of the case, Kochi Police launched a detailed investigation under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police Arun K Pavithran.

Investigators examined available CCTV footage from the market and surrounding areas and gathered information from around 150 people. Ebin was picked up from a rented house in the Puthencruz area, where he was allegedly hiding, and was taken into custody within hours of the incident.

Conversation with foreign groups

A preliminary examination of his mobile phone reportedly revealed videos of the arson and conversations with individuals and online groups suspected of having foreign links. According to police, the accused allegedly referred to an unidentified person as "Boss" and appeared to be acting on instructions to target specific locations, record attacks and send the footage in exchange for payment. Investigators are also examining whether cryptocurrency was used to transfer the alleged payments.

According to information gathered during the probe, some conversations reportedly referred to Jewish places of worship and potential attacks in different cities across the country. Police are verifying the authenticity and significance of these messages, attempting to identify those involved and investigating the possibility of an organised conspiracy.

However, the suspected international links have not yet been conclusively established.

Involvement in previous arson incidents

Investigators have also found a possible connection between Ebin and an earlier arson incident in Muvattupuzha. Police compared footage from the two incidents and reportedly recovered videos from his phone suspected to be linked to the earlier case.

According to investigators, Ebin admitted during questioning to his alleged role in the Muvattupuzha incident. His suspected involvement in the earlier case is being investigated further.

Suspicious conversations related to drug transactions on his digital device have also been recovered. The information has been shared with Ernakulam Rural Police for further investigation.

Central agencies roped in

Central agencies are also examining information relating to the suspected international connections. Police are prioritising the forensic examination of the accused's digital devices, verification of conversations and financial transactions, and investigation into possible links with other offences.

A Special Investigation Team has been constituted under the supervision of DCP Arun K Pavithran and led by Ernakulam Central Inspector Aneesh Joy. The team includes officers from Ernakulam Central Police Station, the cyber unit and the special cell.

Further investigation is underway to establish the motive behind the arson and verify the suspected links to other crimes.

Separate NDPS Case After Seizure of Suspected Narcotic Substances

In a related development, Puthencruz police registered a separate case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on Tuesday after seizing eight types of suspected narcotic and psychotropic substances from Ebin B Paul's residence at Ginger County Villa in Patham Mile, Puthencruz, Ernakulam.

According to the FIR, the substances were recovered from a bedroom cupboard during a search conducted in the presence of witnesses and an executive magistrate. At the time of the search, Paul was in the custody of Ernakulam Central Police in connection with the arson case.

The seized substances, as listed in the FIR, included 3.613 grams of white heroin, 2.736 grams of brown heroin, 2.361 grams of oxycodone, two consignments of fentanyl weighing 2.954 grams and 2.310 grams, 20.171 grams of alprazolam, 50.883 grams of ketamine and 20.675 grams of K-rock.

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