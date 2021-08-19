Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANANYA PANDAY Ananya Panday feels answer to hate should be love, says it hurts her when trolls target family

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday is very active on social media and often treats her fans, followers and friends to stunning pictures of herself. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following, said that even though she takes social media trolls with a pinch of salt (and in fact considers them to be her fans too), it really hurts her when her family gets trolled. Ananya was most recently trolled for her comments on the Korean boy band, BTS. In 2019, she launched the 'Be Positive' initiative against social media bullying.

Appearing in the chat show 'Pinch Season 2' by Arbaaz Khan, Panday said, "If people troll me, I take it in a positive way, but it upsets me when they start saying things about my mom, dad and even my little sister. I don't hate my haters; in fact, I feel they are my biggest fans because they are constantly checking on me."

"I have always felt that the answer to hate should be love. I started 'So Positive' so that people who have no one to talk to, can reach out to someone. Always talk to someone you trust. It can be your teacher, parents, or the cyber police," she added.

Recently, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi wrapped up filming for Shakun Batra's untitled next. She shared a picture of clapboard with the words "it's a wrap" written on it. The 'Student of the Year 2' actress shared the picture with the caption, "Grateful to each and every one of you ilysm (I love you so much) My favourite experience ever."

In another post, Ananya posted some memorable pictures with her co-stars and wrote, "blurry moments but my feelings for u all are crystal clear... the best best best experience EVER with a crew that felt more like family... A film made with so much happiness, so many jokes and just pure love - a set where I felt most comfortable in my own skin and felt truly accepted and liberated to explore."

"I really feel like I’ve come out of this movie a changed person (and actor) because of what I’ve learned from each and every person on set. Human emotions and their complexities, empathy, filmmaking and the craft - grateful beyond measure for all the lessons and the opportunity to be in a film like this with MY people. Every moment that was felt was felt together. An unforgettable journey with the best co passengers ever!!!!!!!" Ananya added.

Apart from this, Ananya will soon make her pan-India debut with Puri Jagannadh's 'Liger', which also stars Vijay Deverakonda as a boxer. As per reports, the film will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks drop-dead gorgeous in latest selfie from Maldives