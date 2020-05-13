Wednesday, May 13, 2020
     
Amy Jackson shares picture with her 'lockdown buddy', son Andreas. Watch video

Actress Amy Jackson says her newborn son Andreas is her lockdown buddy. Amy took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her lying in bed with her son. 

New Delhi Published on: May 13, 2020 0:01 IST
Actress Amy Jackson says her newborn son Andreas is her lockdown buddy. Amy took to Instagram, where she shared a video of her lying in bed with her son. Along with the clip, she wrote: "Lockdown buddies". Amy and her fiance George Panayiotou became parents to a son and shared his image on social media on September last year.

Infinite love ♾ #lockdownbuddies

Amy Jackson announced the arrival of the baby boy on Instagram and wrote: "Our Angel, welcome to the world Andreas." She also posted a video of sleeping Andreas and captioned it "Hi World". She has shared many photos of Andreas on Instagram. In one of teh posts, she wrote, "4 months old today. It’s hard to remember what life was like before you my baby. You are the most amazing little human and I’m so blessed to be your Mummy"

Earlier, she gave out fitness goals by showing a toilet paper-inspired workout with Andreas amid coronavirus lockdown. In a playful Instagram clip, the Bollywood actress, 28, flaunted her slender frame in sportswear as she engaged in a series of jump squats, push ups and planks with the help of toilet paper roll.

Kickstarting PHC 🇫🇷 @ralphandrusso | cut to this morning in LDN cleaning baby sick and nappies #allaboutbalance 🙃

Amy made her acting debut with the 2010 Tamil movie "Madrasapattinam" and has featured in several Telugu, Hindi and Kannada films apart from Tamil films.

Her last big release was the Rajinikanth-starrer "2.0" in 2018, which released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu versions. Her Bollywood films include "Ekk Deewana Tha", "Singh Is Bliing" and "Freaky Ali".

 

 

(With IANS inputs)

 

