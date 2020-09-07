Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@AMUARORAOFFICIAL Amrita Arora lashes out at those circulating sister Malaika Arora’s Covid-19 test report

Bollywood actress and fashionista Malaika Arora tested positive for COVID19 soon after her beau Arjun Kapoor announced that his coronavirus positive reports. The actress took to her social media to inform her fans about the same and wrote, "Today I have tested positive for coronavirus but I want to inform you all that I am feeling fine. I am asymptomatic and following all the required protocols and will be quarantined at home as instructed by my doctor and authorities. I request all of you to stay calm and safe. Thank you for all your support. Much love."

While Malaika thanked the well-wishers for the support, her sister Amrita Arora lashed out at those who have been circulating the test report of the actress on social media. Taking to her Instagram stories, Amrita wrote, "My sister’s results have been posted on various WhatsApp groups, Facebook and other mediums! While she was hoping and praying for a negative test and was also preparing herself to get better this is what one has to deal with? How is this ok????????? What’s has happened to us humans sad sad state of affairs."

She also said, "Was posting her result of any use to anyone ?????? She’s a responsible citizen who would’ve declared it anyway! What’s the perverse pleasure of making it a discussion and guessing how and when she got it, some going to the extent of saying she deserves it with laughing emojis! Why why why!!"

She wondered how the report got leaked and slammed the people behind it saying, "The question is how did her report get out in the 1st place ... How was it ok to disregard a doc / patient confidentiality. Let’s just respect what’s happening in the world today and stop this ridiculous naming and shaming syndrome! STOP!"

Talking about Arjun Kapoor, he shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "It is my duty to inform all of you that I have tested positive for coronavirus. I’m feeling ok and I’m asymptomatic. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors and authorities and will be under home quarantine. I thank you all in advance for your support and I will keep you all updated about my health in the days to come. These are extraordinary and unprecedented times and I have faith that all of humanity will overcome this virus."

Meanwhile, there were reports that 7-8 people of Malaika Arora's dance reality show India's Best dancer have tested COVID19 positive after which the shoot was suspended. The actress is the judge on the show along with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Louis.

