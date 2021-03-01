Image Source : FILE IMAGE Amitabh Bachchan undergoes cataract surgery: Reports

Although there has been no official confirmation, unconfirmed reports have stated that Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan has undergone cataract surgery. The reports add that the star will be back home in 24 hours. "It was nothing, just a cataract surgery. Amitabh Bachchan will be home in the next 24 hours," a source close to the actor revealed, according to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama.

The veteran actor wrote about going in for surgery on his blog on Saturday night. "Medical condition .. surgery .. can't write," wrote the 78-year-old actor. However, he did not elaborate on the medical condition or talk about the procedure which he was to undergo. Worried fans took to social media to wish the actor a quick recovery.

On late Sunday night, he expressed gratitude to fans for their wishes. The 78-year-old actor wrote on his personal blog, "My gratitude and love for the concern and the wishes." He also took to Twitter and posted namaste emoticons as a gesture of thanking his fans.

Last year, Big B had been admitted to hospital after contracting Covid-19, along with son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and grand-daughter Aaradhya.

The actor's office is yet to officially confirm details.

Big B has five films coming up. His next release is Rumi Jafry's psychological suspense drama "Chehre", co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. The actor is currently busy shooting for the thriller "Mayday", co-starring and directed by Ajay Devgn. The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh.

He will also be seen in "Sairat" maker Nagraj Manjule's social drama "Jhund", and Ayan Mukerji's "Brahmastra" co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. There is an untitled project co-starring Prabhas and Deepika Padukone lined up, too.

Big B recently hosted season 12 of the quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati".

