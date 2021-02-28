Image Source : FILE IMAGE Amitabh Bachchan to undergo a surgery for medical condition, fans pray for speedy recovery

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday took to his blog and shared an entry informing fans about a 'medical condition' for which he will be undergoing a surgery. It is still not disclosed whether the surgery has already taken place or will happen. Big B's Saturday's entry in his blog read, "Medical condition ...Surgery ... Can't write." As soon as the fans came to know about the update, they started pouring in prayers for the 78-year-old actor wishing him a speedy recovery. For those unversed, the 'Don' actor in the month of July contracted coronavirus alongwith son Abhishek Bachchan, daugter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and 9-year-old granddaughter Aaradhya.

On Friday as well, he shared a cryptic post on his blog that read, ".. there is just time for some imagery in the testing for the next and .. well some are ok and some not .. an attempt shall be made to convince the better .. but hoping it shall receive approval .... they want difference .. but difference differs with each personality .. the character shall emerge because of the writing .. pictures shall remain the same .. after all the actor is the same .. .. praying my plea shall be accepted.. there is much activity in the morrow and it shall not be possible to write now about ti , but if all goes well then..till then prayers .."

Have a look at his blog update here:

Image Source : BIG B BLOG Big B's blog post

On Saturday itself, the actor shared a picture of himself with question marks and exclamation marks as the caption.

Check out how fans on Twitter sent out get well soon wishes for the megastar:

On the professional front, Big B was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo with Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead. The film released on Amazon Prime Video last year. He also hosted the 12th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Next up, he has Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Chehre starring Emraan Hashmi and sports drama Jhund in the pipeline.