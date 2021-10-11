Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan makes special post on birthday as he 'walks into the 80th,' daughter Shweta spots a mistake

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on Monday, and the actor marked his special day with an uber-cool social media post. Taking to his Instagram handle, Bachchan posted a photo collage in which he can be seen walking, sporting his green shoes and stylish sling bags. ".... walking into the 80th," he captioned the post. Fans and fellow members of the film industry went gaga after seeing Bachchan's trendy avatar and flooded the comments section with birthday wishes. But what caught everyone's attention was his daughter Shweta Nanda's comment as she quickly corrected a mistake in the post.

He even penned a blog post on Sunday night, writing that it would be impossible for him to acknowledge every wish but he was touched by the messages from his fans. "The intensity of the greetings is abundant and wide and filled with the warmth of affection. This is held together by the fond remembrances that we share over the years... its bond is unbreakable, resolute and firm. For this my (heart)," he wrote.

Big B even shared the same picture on his Twitter handle and wrote alongside, "T 4057 - .. walking into the 80th .. जब साठा (60 ) तब पाठा जब अस्सी (80) तब लस्सी !!! मुहावरे को समझना भी एक समझ है !!" Have a look at Big B's post here:

Taking to the commebts section, Shweta wrote, "79th." Not just her but many others dropped wishes for the 'Don' actor. "swag. Happy birthday sir," Bhumi Pednekar wrote. "Gangster," Ranveer Singh added.

Image Source : INSTA Comments on Amitabh Bachchan's post

Meanwhile, just like every year, fans of the actor gathered outside the 'Jalsa' residence to celebrate his special day. Not only did they cut cakes but even played popular tracks outside his residence. The actor even made an appearance outside and waved to his fans.

The actor's actor-son Abhishek Bachchan, who was recently holidaying with wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya returned to Mumbai ahead of their father's birthday.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya & Aaradhya return from Paris

On the work front, Bachchan began his career with the 1969 release Saat Hindustani. He was last seen in 'Chehre' which also featured Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. Next up, he has Ajay Devgn’s 'Mayday,' Jhund, Brahmāstra, Good Bye, Uunchai and Nag Ashwin's untitled project.