Shehnaaz Gill features in Diljit Dosanjh's post for 'Honsla Rakh.' SidNaaz fans say 'her eyes show pain'

The month of September was really tough for Shehnaaz Gill as she lost her close friend and alleged boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. The two of them rose to fame with their stint in reality show Bigg Boss 13. After the show got over, they got immense love from fans who referred to them as SidNaaz. However, the young actor's sudden demise came as a shock for everyone. After laying low for almost a month, Sana finally made her appearance in order to promote her upcoming film 'Honsla Rakh.' Sailing in the same boat, she featured in a new video shared by her co-star Diljit Dosanjh on Instagram in which she can be seen acting one of the dialogues from their Punjabi film. However, what caught everyone's attention was the sadness in Shehnaaz's eyes.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Diljit shared a hilarious video with Shehnaaz in which they enact on the dialgue, "Two leaves of the pomegranate in the rainy weather. Hug me, hug me soniye." At the end, Shehnaaz gets displeased by Diljit's reaction and and leaves in a hurry.

The same was shared with a caption reading, "Pattar Anaaran De Meeh Da Mausam Hain Seene Lagg Ja Yaaran De #HonslaRakh This DUSSEHRA 15th October."

Not just this but the singer even shared a video from their promotional event in which he along with Shehnaaz and Sonam Bajwa can be seen talking about the project. See them here:

As soon as fans saw the same, some got excited after looking her smiling while there were others who caught hold of Shehnaaz lost in her thoughts. A user wrote, "BEHIND HER SMILE IS HURTING HEART..BEHIND HER LAUGH SHE IS FALLING APART..WE CAN C HER HEART IS HEAVY YET SHE HELD HER BROKEN SELF & HIDING HER TEARS..TRYING 2 MAKE HERSELF WHOLE AGAIN WE HAVE 2 GIVE HER POWER & BE #ShehnaazGiII SUPPORT."

Another person wrote, "Looks like diljit tried to cheer up shehnaaz in the interview...that's so sweet of him and really proud of her. I always knew she is stronger than what we think. Lots of love sweetiee." A user wrote, "That shine on her face is missing. If you can't feel the sadness thru her voice & her eyes, Sending her alot of love and positive vibes Please don't judge her."

Speaking about the film, it is all set to release on October 15.