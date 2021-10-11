Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/AMITABHBACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan steps down as face of paan masala brand, returns money received for promotion

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has withdrawn from an advertising campaign of a paan masala brand and said he has returned the money he received for promoting it. The 79-year-old actor had faced backlash for featuring in an advertisement of a paan masala brand. Several fans of the screen icon had expressed their displeasure over the actor's decision. The announcement of the same was made on Sunday night in a blog post addressed by "the office of Mr Amitabh Bachchan."

"A few days after the commercial was aired, Mr Bachchan contacted the brand and stepped out of it last week. Upon checking why this sudden move - it was revealed that when Mr Bachchan became associated with the brand, he wasn’t aware that it falls under surrogate advertising.

"Mr Bachchan has terminated the contract with the brand, has written to them his termination and has returned the money received for the promotion," the post read.

Last month, the National Organization for Tobacco Eradication (NOTE), an NGO, had also appealed to Bachchan to not be part of advertisements that promote paan masala brands.

In an open letter, NOTE president Dr Shekhar Salkar had said that the actor should withdraw from "surrogate" paan masala advertisements and support the cause of the anti-tobacco movement.

Meanwhile, the actor is celebrating his 79th birthday today. He has been a part of some of the iconic films of the Bollywood industry including-- Anand, Zanjeer, Sholay, Deewar, Don, Saat Hindustani, Hum, etc. Last, he was seen in 'Chehre' co-starring Emraan Hashmi and Rhea Chakraborty. He has a number of projects in the pipeline including Brahmastra, Ajay Devgn’s 'Mayday,' Jhund, Uunchai and Nag Ashwin's untitled project.