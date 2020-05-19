Amitabh Bachchan shares his latest insight about the home front

Tuesday, May 19, 2020
     
Amitabh Bachchan in his blog wrote, 'we have become accustomed to a certain routine that was prevalent before and perhaps we became comfortable with it, never thinking of an alternative until the need for it came and came suddenly.'

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: May 19, 2020 15:47 IST
The lockdown has given Bollywood veteran Amitabh Bachchan a few important insights about life, including "a sense of knowing where and how everything functions in the home, instead of leaving to hired staff".

The actor blogged: "In extreme conditions and circumstances, the human develops and experiments with alternatives that , to say the least , are sufficient to get the work done .. not to its optimum but within range and within acceptance .. this is a quality that comes to all of us .. the innovation steps in with great ideas and inventions and we muster enough courage and guile to accomplish any obstacle that may come or way..

"Yes .. we have become accustomed to a certain routine that was prevalent before and perhaps we became comfortable with it , never thinking of an alternative .. until .. the need for it came and came suddenly..

Be the light for all .. do for others what you would expect from others ..

"There really is so much to do, which we never did on our own .. but how wonderful to be able to do it now .. a sense of knowing where and how everything functions in the home, instead of leaving to hired staff .. clean up the room, the bathroom , the work area .. do the laundry .. the essentials all to do .. its all such a joy and .. and .. most importantly .. YOU GET TO KNOW WHAT THE STAFF AND THE HIRE WAS GOING THROUGH WHEN THEY WERE DOING THE WORK THAT YOU ARE DOING NOW ... and appreciate their effort and hours of work .."

"Each day is a learning.. each day is a new awakening." wrote Big B in his blog.

