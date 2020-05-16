Amitabh Bachchan says he has nothing to write today, fans come up with quirky suggestions

Saturday, May 16, 2020
     
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been entertaining fans during the lockdown with his daily dose of nostalgia on social media. On Saturday, Big B had nothing to say to his fans to he thought about informing them about the same. He tweeted, "T 3532 - Today I have nothing to write! So I thought I should write this that I have nothing to write."

New Delhi Published on: May 16, 2020 16:59 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been entertaining fans during the lockdown with his daily dose of nostalgia on social media. The actor has been posting many throwback photos from his shoot sets as well as his personal life and making fans a closer part of his life. On Saturday, Big B had nothing to say to his fans to he thought about informing them about the same. He tweeted, "T 3532 - Today I have nothing to write! So I thought I should write this that I have nothing to write."

His tweet earned fans' attention in no time and they flooded the post with memes and suggestions about the topics they want their favorite superstar top talk about. While some suggested that he should talk about the migrant workers, others asked him about his opinion on PM Modi's 20 lakh crore announcement. Netizens also shared many memes with Big B and asked him to talk about it. Check out the few tweets here-

Meanwhile, other than interacting with his fans, Amitabh Bachchan is taking care of his fitness during the lockdown as well. He took to Instagram to share a photo of himself ready to hit the gym and wrote, "Chale bhaiya gym .. baad mein milte hain .. gym yahin hai ghar ke bahar nahin" Check out-

Chale bhaiya gym .. baad mein milte hain .. gym yahin hai ghar ke bahar nahin

On Saturday, Abhishek Bachchan went doen memory lane to share a throwback photo with father Amitabh and veteran actor Jackie Shroff. Junior Bachchan said that he still looks up to his father Amitabh Bachchan and actor Jackie Shroff. Sharing a throwback black-and-white photograph from their younger days, he wrote, "Still look up to both of them. @amitabhbachchan @apnabhidu," Abhishek wrote as the caption. Jackie and his wife Ayesha Shroff replied to Abhishek's post on the comment section with heart emojis.

On the Bollywood front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Along with this, Big B will be seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Gulaabo Sitaabo which will release on Amazon Prime on June 12.

 

