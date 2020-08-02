Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABHBACHCHAN/FILEIMAGE Amitabh Bachchan saddened after Amar Singh's death: Filled with grief, head bowed, only prayers remain

Rajya Sabha member and former Samajwadi Party general secretary Amar Singh passed away in Singapore after prolonged illness. He was 64, and had been reportedly hospitalized for a second kidney transplant. A lot of film and music industry celebrities took to social media to pay condolences after the demise of the veteran politician on Saturday. But everyone was waiting for the reaction of megastar Amitabh Bachchan's reaction knowing that he once shared a great repo with him. Big B who is currently undergoing treatment for coronavirus at the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai took to his social media handle and shared a monochromatic picture of himself with his head bowed down. The photo shared both on Twitter and Instagram did not have a caption alongside.

Bachchan, who shared nearly two-decade-long friendship with Singh, took to his blog and posted a black-and-white picture of himself, with his head bowed down. "Filled with grief, head bowed, only prayers remain. Close life, close relationship, the soul is no more," the 77-year-old actor wrote.

Singh is said to have helped Bachchan when his production house Amitabh Bachchan Corporation Ltd (ABCL) was looking at a possible bankruptcy, thus marking the start of a friendship.

He also played a key role in bringing Jaya Bachchan into politics. She was elected in 2004 as the Member of Parliament from the Samajwadi Party. The friendship, however, hit a rough patch after Singh was expelled from the Samajwadi Party and Jaya chose to remain associated with the party.

In February this year, Singh took to Twitter and said he was touched that despite their differences, Bachchan had reached out to him and he "regrets" his "overreaction" against the family.

"Today is my father’s death anniversary and I got a message for the same from Senior Bachchan ji. At this stage of life when I am fighting a battle of life and death I regret for my overreaction against Amit ji and family. God bless them all," he had tweeted.

Amar Singh is survived by wife Pankaja and twin daughters.

-With PTI inputs

