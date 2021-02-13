Amitabh Bachchan relishes nimbu paani on MayDay sets with THIS quirky caption

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Amitabh Bachchan relishes nimbu paani on MayDay sets

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan on Saturday shared a photo of himself enjoying a glass of 'nimbu paani' on the sets of his forthcoming film MayDay. The veteran actor looks dapper in a leather jacket and pair of shades. MayDay, co-starring and directed by Ajay Devgn, is currently being shot outdoors, although Big B in his post did not reveal the location of the shoot. But you can't afford to miss this BTS picture of the megastar from the sets of his movie.

In the photo, Amitabh Bachchan is holding a glass in his hand, which has lemonade in it and the actor chooses to caption it in a quirky 'Babu' way. Taking to his Twitter, Big B wrote "Neebu paani dhoop mein, Chashma jacket shoot mein; Kahan hai ye aur kaun si hai pata chale kuch der mein!"

This is not the first time that Amitabh Bachchan with such a quirky and cute post. Earlier, the actor made an epic entry to the sets of work. The moment got captured in a picture that the veteran actor shared on Instagram. The picture sees the 'Coolie' actor arriving at the sets dressed in a navy-blue coloured suit seated on what appears to be a three-wheel bike which has a big basket attached to the front of it.

The actor, who is one of the most active celebrities on social media, was also seen wearing headphones as he was seated on the bike, entrying the sets. "Music in the ears .. toy boy entering the sets to work .. on buggie wheels .. yuuuhoooo," he wrote in the caption of the post.

Talking about MayDay, it is pitched as an edge-of-the-seat drama that reunites Big B and Ajay Devgn, who have worked together in Major Sahab, Khakee, Satyagraha and Hindustan Ki Kasam. The film also has Rakul Preet Singh in the cast.