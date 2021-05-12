Image Source : FILE IMAGE Amitabh Bachchan rectifies error, credits Prasoon Joshi for poem he recited to encourage Covid19 warriors

After Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan dropped a hopeful video, reciting a Hindi poem penned to encourage frontline workers and Covid warriors, he, on Wednesday took to social media to rectify a mistake he made by crediting his father, the late poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan for the poem. He has now acknowledged that the poem is actually written by poet-lyricist Prasoon Joshi. The poem encourages a person to never give up during a battle, to fight with all their strength and to never bow down or stop midway.

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, Amitabh Bachchan shared the video, reciting the poem. He said "These words, written by my father Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan, are a clarion call that reminds us to never give up. They were written at a time the country faced a different crisis and challenge, but even today, they resonate. I believe these words celebrate the spirit of the Covid warriors, our frontline workers, who, as we all know, are sacrificing so much for all of us. It is time we support them and bolster the fight against Covid. This is our fight. We can all contribute in whatever way we can. We must all come together for India."

However, now, Bachchan, rectified his mistake. He shared the same video on social media, editing the portion where he mentions that the poem was penned by his father. The veteran actor also captioned, "Ruke na Tu ..WE FIGHT .. come together .. WE WILL WIN !! Ruke na tu ke rachaiyta: Prasoon Joshi."

His message comes at a time when the nation is battling the second wave of the pandemic with increasing number of positive cases each day and several states experiencing lockdown.

Meanwhile, the 'PINK' actor has said he has pledged at least Rs 15 crore till date in India's fight against the coronavirus pandemic and will not hesitate to contribute more from his "personal funds" if the need arises.

